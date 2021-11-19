LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 642.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of LendingClub worth $20,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 348.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 183.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 30.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $635,285. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.