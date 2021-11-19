Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.85

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.85 and last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 68494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $150,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,557 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

