Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

