Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $118,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 180.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $304.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.85.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

