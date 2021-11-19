Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,810 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 101,392 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

