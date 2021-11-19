Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 229,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $113.70 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $85.63 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

