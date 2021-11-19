Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $254.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

