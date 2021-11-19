Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 450 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,059,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.34. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

