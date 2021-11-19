Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after buying an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,739,000 after buying an additional 320,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,866,000 after buying an additional 30,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,705 shares of company stock worth $476,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $258.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.17. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

