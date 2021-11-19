Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. 8,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.