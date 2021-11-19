Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.12. 46,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,161. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.94. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $257.53. The company has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

