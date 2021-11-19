Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILCG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $409,000.

NYSEARCA ILCG traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.01. 30,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.41 and a 1 year high of $73.14.

