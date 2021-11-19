Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.41. 42,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,247. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.01 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.