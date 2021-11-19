Level Four Financial LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after acquiring an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,551,000 after acquiring an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,235,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,830. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

