Level Four Financial LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Level Four Financial LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 0.9% of Level Four Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $62.08. 105,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,443. The company has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

