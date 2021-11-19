Level Four Financial LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Level Four Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.63. 830,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $402.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

