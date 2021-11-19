Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lowered to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LXP. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE LXP opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

