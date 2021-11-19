Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 14th total of 6,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Li-Cycle stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LICY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

