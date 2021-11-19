Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.

SGC opened at GBX 78.65 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £433.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

