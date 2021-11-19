Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 132 ($1.72) price objective on the stock.
SGC opened at GBX 78.65 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £433.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 57.55 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36.
Stagecoach Group Company Profile
