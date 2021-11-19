Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.31. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,870. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

