Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Market Cap Tops $3.46 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001537 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and $141,203.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.16 or 0.00376188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

