Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock to C$49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as C$45.67 and last traded at C$45.62, with a volume of 650217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.81.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a PE ratio of -70.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

