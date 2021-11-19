LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Jay E. Krigsman Buys 10,000 Shares

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Jay E. Krigsman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 480,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,456. LiveOne Inc has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.12.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 579.74% and a negative net margin of 46.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveOne stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

