LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $71.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

