Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives GBX 53.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 53.86 ($0.70).

LLOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 48.84 ($0.64) on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.15.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

