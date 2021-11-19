LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Update

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 840,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 341.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 185,685 shares during the period.

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 54,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,351. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $15.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

