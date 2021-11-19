Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$103.50.

Shares of L opened at C$98.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$60.86 and a 52 week high of C$99.34.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

