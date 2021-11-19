Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Receives “Hold” Rating from Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on L. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cfra cut shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.50.

TSE:L opened at C$98.29 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$60.86 and a 1-year high of C$99.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$82.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

