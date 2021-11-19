Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 975.9% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN stock opened at $375.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.70. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,507 shares of company stock worth $6,036,169. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.