Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $186.32 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $188.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

