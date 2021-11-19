Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after purchasing an additional 679,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $449.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.10. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

