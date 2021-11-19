Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of BMY opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

