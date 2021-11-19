Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

