Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

LIN opened at $331.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.15. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.