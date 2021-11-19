Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.84 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $11.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

LOW opened at $247.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

