LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Affimed by 71.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,285,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 2,210,708 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Affimed by 338.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,057,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 816,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 39.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 653,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Affimed by 224.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 174,981 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.81 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $669.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. Truist Securities began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

