LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

