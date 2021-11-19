LPL Financial LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Israel ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period.

Shares of ISRA stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. VanEck Israel ETF has a 12 month low of $39.22 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

