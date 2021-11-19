LPL Financial LLC Purchases 675 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.44. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

