LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of CMU opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.0158 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

