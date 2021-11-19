LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,172,000 after buying an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,573,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,836,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.88.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

