LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,476 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $16.95 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $346.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

