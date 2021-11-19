LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

