Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.88.

Shares of LULU opened at $473.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.75. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

