Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 104.2% from the October 14th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LFT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 78,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,276. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 24.30 and a current ratio of 24.30.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LFT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 133.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 142,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $48,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 6,474.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73,617 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

