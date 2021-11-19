Lundin Mining (LUNMF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2021 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2021 – Lundin Mining is now covered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/29/2021 – Lundin Mining had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 389,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,382. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. Lundin Mining Co. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

