M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Trading Up 0.2%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 2,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 134,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBAC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.