MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.29 million.

MTSI stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 307,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.51. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $78.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,647 shares of company stock valued at $37,624,595 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

