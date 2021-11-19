MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.29

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 15273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

