Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in October

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Magellan Aerospace stock remained flat at $$8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38. Magellan Aerospace has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.53.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.